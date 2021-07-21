Devastated friend of Fife biker killed in crash pays tribute to ‘total rock’

A devastated friend of a biker killed in a crash on the outskirts of Fife has launched a fundraiser for his final ride-out.

Mark Docherty died in a collision on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell on Thursday.

The road, on the border of Fife and Kinross-shire, was closed for six hours following the crash.

Mark, aged 36, was pronounced dead at the scene after going for a ride on his bike with friends James Ellinsworth and Dean King.

Mark, who was from Anstruther but lived in Leven, Fife, was the only person injured in the one-vehicle accident.

James, who also lives in Leven, wanted to raise money for Mark’s family to help pay for his funeral.

“I’d underestimated how much they cost,” he said.

“Mark was young, only 36, it’s not like he had life insurance for something like this.”

Tributes to a supportive friend

Describing Mark as a “total rock”, James said: “We were inseparable.

“If I wasn’t at home I would be at Mark’s tinkering with a bike or quad, out playing pool or watching football, sat drinking copious amounts of coffee and tea whilst he supported me through very difficult times, or most commonly out riding our bikes.

“He was a dedicated hard worker who I am going to miss immensely.

“I have spent every day of the last year in his company so it is a loss that is hurting greatly.”

Investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist which happened on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell at around 8.50pm on Thursday July 15, 2021.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3641 of July 15.”

Fundraising

Asking for people’s support for the crowdfunder, James said any money raised would be for Mark’s funeral, flowers and a party to celebrate his life.

“Mark had the biggest heart in the world and helped every person he met,” James added.

Donations can be made online here.