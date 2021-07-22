Plans to turn former Kirkcaldy nightclub Kitty’s into flats

Plans have been revealed to transform the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy into flats.

The grade-B listed building in Hunter Street was home to the nightspot until it closed in 2019.

Edinburgh based developer, Hunter Street Properties Ltd, has now submitted a proposal to transform the property into 19 flats.

The plan includes converting the three-storey former Post Office building into 10 homes.

The redevelopment would also include demolishing the adjacent Candy Bar, fondly remembered by many as The Gallery and Thunder Road, to make way for a further nine two-bedroom apartments.

In addition, a communal garden and 18 car parking spaces would be included.

Premier night nightspot

Built in 1900, it operated as a Post Office for many years before it was converted into the Auld Post Hotel and nightclub.

In its heyday the club was regarded as one of Fife’s premier nightspots.

At the peak of its popularity, queues of eager clubbers often stretched back along Weymssfield.

Strip club controversy

The adjacent bar also proved hugely popular for pub goers.

However, as customer numbers dwindled the owners added Sin Strip Club in November 2018 sparking controversy amongst locals.

The club finally shut its doors for the last time in August 2019 with the building put up for sale a short time later.

The development is the latest in a string of residential redevelopment either proposed of already approved for the town.

Plans were revealed earlier this week to redevelop Kirkcaldy’s historic former Nairn Mill into 39 flats.

With a pre-planning proposal submitted in March, the redevelopment plan is now expected to come before Fife Council for determination in the coming months.