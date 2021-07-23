Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Overnight Tay Road Bridge closure planned

By Katy Scott
July 23 2021, 4.13pm Updated: July 23 2021, 5.02pm
The Tay Road Bridge
The Tay Road Bridge will be closed overnight for essential joint repairs next month.

The bridge will be closed from 12.30am until 5am on Wednesday August 4 for the maintenance work.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout the repairs.

The walkway will also remain open at all times during the road closure on the Tay Road Bridge.

People looking for an update on the bridge status can telephone 01382 433044 and press Option 1 when prompted.

Locals can also check the Tay Road Bridge website or Twitter for regular updates on any restrictions or planned maintenance work on the bridge.

