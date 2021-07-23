Overnight Tay Road Bridge closure planned

The Tay Road Bridge will be closed overnight for essential joint repairs next month.

The bridge will be closed from 12.30am until 5am on Wednesday August 4 for the maintenance work.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained throughout the repairs.

The walkway will also remain open at all times during the road closure on the Tay Road Bridge.

People looking for an update on the bridge status can telephone 01382 433044 and press Option 1 when prompted.

Locals can also check the Tay Road Bridge website or Twitter for regular updates on any restrictions or planned maintenance work on the bridge.