Glenrothes youngsters fizzing with success after lemonade venture becomes talk of the town

The entrepreneurial spirit of two young pals from Glenrothes, dubbed the ‘lemonade boys’, has made them the talk of the town.

Even thought friends Lyle Gray and Levi McSherry are just nine-years-old, the pair have made a runaway success of their impromptu drinks and snacks initiative.

Online video

The pair hit on the idea of making their own lemonade after seeing a video online showing them how to do it.

And that led to the two Pitteuchar East Primary School pupils setting up a stall and selling the drinks to passersby.

And so popular were the boys’ refreshments they sold out within minutes.

Following the pop up success, hundreds took to social media to heap praise on the retail-savvy youngsters.

Instant success

Meanwhile, many more made enquiries as to how they could buy the drinks in future.

Buoyed by their initial success, Lyle and Levi this week set up stall once again, this time with the help of third school pal, Jacob Johnson, nine.

The boys have expanded their operation to include cakes, popcorn and even doggy treats.

They have also vowed all the money earned will be donated to children’s end of life charity, CHAS.

Boys planned everything

Proud mum Joanne Driscoll, said her son, Lyle and friend, Levi, had set up everything themselves, even down to baking the cakes.

“They hit on the idea of making lemonade after watching a clip online and spent their pocket money buying all the lemons from the local shop,” Joanne said.

“Then they had the idea to sell the drinks and were so excited when they sold out every last drop they made.

“That got them thinking what else they could do to increase sales.

“Normally they’d be outside playing football but this been great fun and the lads are delighted that it has proved a success.

“It has been lovely to see the boys allowed to do something different again without me telling them they can’t because of the pandemic.

Support for children’s charity

“I mentioned what they were doing on Facebook and it’s just gone mad with loads of folk commenting and praising the boys.”

And it was the boys’ own idea to donate their takings to a children’s charity.

Joanne said: “They were struck on the idea of helping children and when I explained that CHAS helped to make terminally ill children’s dreams come true they instantly plumbed of that.

“I’m so pleased for them, they’ve worked hard and they are buzzing with excitement at how popular it’s been.

“The boys even raised a fantastic £288.33 for charity so thanks to everyone who supported them.”