Man arrested after early morning car fire on A92 in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
July 26 2021, 10.30am Updated: July 26 2021, 10.37am
a92 car fire on Monday morning
Police were called shortly before 5am.

One man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after a car fire on the A92 in Fife.

The blaze happened at around 5am on Monday near Cowdenbeath.

Fire crews were called to the scene to deal with the fire, which is understood to have been extinguished by 6am on Monday, July 26.

One arrested after A92 car fire in Fife

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a vehicle on fire on the A92 near Cowdenbeath around 4.55am on Monday July 26.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“A man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

