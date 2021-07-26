Drivers escape injury after collision at notorious accident black spot in Glenrothes

Two motorists escaped uninjured after their vehicles collided at a notorious Fife accident black spot on Monday.

The collision occurred at around 6pm on Monday at the junction of Cadham Road and the A92 in Glenrothes.

Traffic was left at a standstill and long tailbacks for a time as a result.

Debris from the impact littered the A92 trunk road and the vehicles were left badly damaged.

However, it’s understood nobody was injured as a result of the accident.

Accident black spot

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Monday,July 26, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Cadham Road, Glenrothes.

“Police attended and no requirement for Ambulance. ”

The junction is a a notorious accident black spot which has prompted long-standing calls from locals to make the junction safer.