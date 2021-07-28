Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two people taken to hospital following Fife crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 28 2021, 1.06pm Updated: July 28 2021, 1.08pm
Police on the A909 after the accident.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife on Wednesday.

The accident happened on the A909 Cowdenbeath to Kelty stretch, between Netherton farm and Nelsons truck yard.

The condition of those taken to hospital is not yet known.

Heavy rain

It is understood the collision happened during heavy rain just after 9.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said:  “Around 9.40am on Wednesday, July  28, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on the A909 near Kelty.

The accident on the A909

“Police and ambulance attended and two people were taken to hospital.

“The vehicles have since been recovered.”

Road closed

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the accident and traffic was diverted.

One witness said that the road at the location was slippy after days of hot, dry weather followed by heavy rain.

