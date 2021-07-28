News / Fife Police called to Buckhaven flats as residents protest over alleged sex offender arrival By Neil Henderson July 28 2021, 10.11pm Updated: July 29 2021, 3.51pm Police were called to a block of flats in Fife on Wednesday as residents protested against a known sex offender allegedly being moved into the area. A group of around 50 people gathered at Randolph Court in Buckhaven shortly before 7pm. The gathering followed information posted on social media by a group that search for suspected or known sex offenders. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]