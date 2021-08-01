Glenrothes crash leaves motorcyclist in hospital with ‘serious injuries’

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road crash in Glenrothes, police have confirmed as they appeal for information.

Locals reported the two-vehicle collision just before mid-day on Sunday at Preston Roundabout in the Fife town.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed for an hour and a half as a result of the collision which took place between a motorbike and a car.

Officers said the male rider of the motorcycle had been taken to hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident.

Glenrothes crash leaves man with ‘serious injuries’

He is understood to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, although no update on his condition was available.

As enquiries into the incident continue police appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Police Constable Colin Jeffrey said: “We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have seen the crash, or may have dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us.

We want to establish exactly what happened here

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we want to establish exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1653 of Sunday, 1 August, 2021.