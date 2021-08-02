Footage captures brazen thief stealing milk and orange juice from outside Fife home

Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera stealing milk from a doorstep and trying to break into a house in Crossgates.

A security camera captured videos of the thief approaching the Dunfermline Road property at 4am on Saturday morning.

He is seen trying the door handle before reaching down off-camera and stealing what the homeowners claim to be bottles of milk and orange juice which had been left out for the morning.

The man is then filmed walking down the path and leaving the property with the stolen goods.

The Fife homeowners who originally captured the video have also claimed that the man searched under plant pots for a spare house key and left the scene three separate times before returning for the bottles.

‘How brazen can you get?’

The 21-second clip was uploaded to the popular Fife Jammers Facebook page, where it quickly garnered large amounts of attention from the account’s perplexed followers.

One viewer commented: “How brazen can you get? How are they getting away with it?”

Another added: “If someone is stealing milk and orange juice then they are desperate.

“Society is going down hill and trying to turn everyone against each other.”

The fearless thief is yet to be identified, however viewers did point out several unique features which may help to track him down, such as a large mark on his forehead.

One said: “The tattoos on his face give him away.”

The man appears to be wearing slippers as well as jeans and a branded grey hoodie.

Officers carrying out inquiries

Police Scotland have confirmed that they plan to look into the petty theft, with a spokeswoman saying: “At around 2pm on Sunday, 1 August, officers received a report of an attempted housebreaking and theft that had taken place in the early morning of Saturday, 31 July at a house on Dunfermline Road, Crossgates.

“Officers will be carrying out inquiries into this matter.”