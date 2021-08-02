RNLI called out to retrieve life-jackets found floating in Fife waters

The RNLI were called out to retrieve safety equipment after life-jackets were found drifting off Elie in Fife.

The Anstruther RNLI were called out around 6pm on Sunday after the fluorescent gear was found floating around in the water.

They were spotted drifting off Elie, a seaside town in the East Neuk of Fife.

No person in danger

Nobody was found to be in any danger upon arrival, according to the RNLI.

The owner of the life-jacket was eventually located.

In response to the call out, the RNLI have stressed the importance of taking care of water safety equipment.

This comes as in recent months, many individuals have been taking advantage of the scenic Scottish waters.

Last week, emergency services put out a warning of river swimming dangers after six people drowned during the same weekend in Scotland.

RNLI safety advice

The lifesaving charity recommends that any water users should always wear a life-jacket and also carry a communication device in case they find themselves in any trouble.

A spokesperson for the Anstruther RNLI said: “Lifejackets are an essential piece of safety kit.

“If you’re heading out on the water we recommend you wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid as well as carrying a means of communication such as a VHF radio or mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

“We’d always recommend taking good care of your kit, securing it when your craft is tied up or berthed and wearing it when at sea.”