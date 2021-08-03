News / Fife Police cordon off part of Glenrothes street after knife found in drain By Amie Flett August 3 2021, 10.13am Updated: August 3 2021, 10.14am Police were called after a knife was discovered in a drain in Glenrothes on Monday evening. Police cordoned off a street in Glenrothes after a knife was found in a drain. Officers were called to Carfrae Drive just after 6pm on Monday and taped off part of the area. No information has been revealed on whether the discovery is linked to any ongoing investigation – but a probe is now under way. ‘No risk to the public’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a knife found in a drain on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes shortly after 6pm on Monday August 2. “The item has since been recovered. There was no ongoing incident or risk to the public and inquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police recover charity food van stolen in ‘shameful’ theft Police probe ‘shameful’ theft of charity food van ‘Have you seen anything unusual?’ Glenrothes police probing Jane Fitzpatrick death quiz neighbours in Leslie Police appeal for information after teenager is sexually assaulted near park