Police cordon off part of Glenrothes street after knife found in drain

Police cordoned off a street in Glenrothes after a knife was found in a drain.

Officers were called to Carfrae Drive just after 6pm on Monday and taped off part of the area.

No information has been revealed on whether the discovery is linked to any ongoing investigation – but a probe is now under way.

‘No risk to the public’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a knife found in a drain on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes shortly after 6pm on Monday August 2.

“The item has since been recovered. There was no ongoing incident or risk to the public and inquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances.”