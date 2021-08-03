News / Fife Big KFE: Fife’s most famous undercover police car is being retired By Alasdair Clark August 3 2021, 2.46pm Updated: August 3 2021, 5.38pm Big KFE will soon head to the garage in the sky Big KFE, Fife’s most famous undercover police car, will head for the garage in the sky later this year after years of service. The legendary cop car went viral in Fife in the last year, with spotters sharing its location after spotting the memorable number plate. It rose to prominence after pictures were shared by Fife Jammer Locations, a Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]