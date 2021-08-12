Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Emergency services scrambled after two-vehicle collision blocks road in Dunfermline

By Neil Henderson
August 12 2021, 7.00pm Updated: August 12 2021, 8.11pm
Two fire crews have been despatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Dunfermline on Thursday evening. (pic Fife Jammer Locations).
Emergency services have been scrambled after a two vehicle collision in Dunfermline.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday evening on Grange Road in the Pitreavie area of the town.

Two fire appliances are currently at the scene with the road currently blocked.

An ambulance crew are also attending to those involved.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 6.11pm on Thursday, August 11 to a two vehicle collision on Grange Road in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were despatched from nearby Dunfermline station and are still in attendance.”

 

