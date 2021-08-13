News / Fife Man taken to hospital after crash on Windygates Road in Leven By Katy Scott August 13 2021, 12.36pm Updated: August 13 2021, 1.48pm Windygates Road, in the area where the crash happened. A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between two cars on Windygates Road in Leven. The collision was reported to police just before 11am on Friday. An ambulance was called to the scene and took one patient to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known. Man taken to hospital in ambulance A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at 10.50am with a report of a two-car road traffic collision on Windygates Road. “The ambulance was in attendance and one man was taken to hospital.” The incident reportedly happened near the traffic lights close to Mountfleurie Primary School. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man, 69, dies after collapsing on Kirkcaldy street Emergency services scrambled after two-vehicle collision blocks road in Dunfermline One dead and two seriously injured in crash which closed M74 for hours Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Fife