Man taken to hospital after crash on Windygates Road in Leven

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between two cars on Windygates Road in Leven.

The collision was reported to police just before 11am on Friday.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took one patient to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Man taken to hospital in ambulance

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at 10.50am with a report of a two-car road traffic collision on Windygates Road.

“The ambulance was in attendance and one man was taken to hospital.”

The incident reportedly happened near the traffic lights close to Mountfleurie Primary School.