Man taken to hospital after crash on Windygates Road in Leven

By Katy Scott
August 13 2021, 12.36pm Updated: August 13 2021, 1.48pm
Windygates Road, in the area where the crash happened.
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between two cars on Windygates Road in Leven.

The collision was reported to police just before 11am on Friday.

An ambulance was  called to the scene and took one patient to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at 10.50am with a report of a two-car road traffic collision on Windygates Road.

“The ambulance was in attendance and one man was taken to hospital.”

The incident reportedly happened near the traffic lights close to Mountfleurie Primary School.

