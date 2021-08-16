‘Living legend’: Fife youth worker Hamish McKay has a street named in his honour

A “legend” known to generations of Fife children is to have a street named in his honour.

Councillors broke their own rules in tribute to Hamish McKay, a well-known youth worker in Levenmouth for more than half a century.

The honour normally only goes to people after their death.

But Hamish is very much alive and living in Buckhaven, and he declared himself very proud to receive the accolade.

The new street, McKay Court, is being created on the site of the former Leven social work offices just off Station Road.

It is next door to The Centre, where Hamish worked as a youth leader from 1972 until his retiral in 2019.

Prior to that, he was a volunteer at the Buckhaven and Denbeath Boys’ Club.

“It works out at about 56 years in total,” he said.

“I worked with other youth leaders and we organised events, activities and fundraising.

“We even took groups away on holidays to France, Belgium and America.”

Hundreds of kids passed through the doors of The Centre under Hamish’s leadership.

“There were generations of the same family,” he said.

“I used to get folk saying ‘you knew my mum’ but later it was ‘you knew my granny’.”

Hamish’s commitment to the young people of Levenmouth earned him a British Empire Medal last year.

But he is also known for his work at Methil Docks, both as a fisherman and then as a pilot.

Living legend

Levenmouth SNP councillor David Alexander described him as a “living legend”.

“There are legends in the world and then there’s Hamish,” he said.

“As co-leader of the council I’m not normally one who breaks the rules but for Hamish, totally.

“He’s been wonderful for Leven and wonderful for young people – he’s just a legend.”

Labour councillor Colin Davidson agreed, stating: “The commitment and work Hamish McKay has done over the decades has had a huge impact on thousands of young people.

“His impact on the community is immeasurable but he did it quietly and behind the scenes.

“I’m thrilled he’s been recognised in this way and it’s fitting that the street is next to The Centre where he worked for so long.”