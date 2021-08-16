Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

‘Living legend’: Fife youth worker Hamish McKay has a street named in his honour

By Claire Warrender
August 16 2021, 6.00am
Hamish McKay
Hamish with The Centre where he worked, inset, and the former social work office.

A “legend” known to generations of Fife children is to have a street named in his honour.

Councillors broke their own rules in tribute to Hamish McKay, a well-known youth worker in Levenmouth for more than half a century.

The honour normally only goes to people after their death.

But Hamish is very much alive and living in Buckhaven, and he declared himself very proud to receive the accolade.

Hamish McKay.

The new street, McKay Court, is being created on the site of the former Leven social work offices just off Station Road.

It is next door to The Centre, where Hamish worked as a youth leader from 1972 until his retiral in 2019.

Prior to that, he was a volunteer at the Buckhaven and Denbeath Boys’ Club.

“It works out at about 56 years in total,” he said.

“I worked with other youth leaders and we organised events, activities and fundraising.

“We even took groups away on holidays to France, Belgium and America.”

Hundreds of kids passed through the doors of The Centre under Hamish’s leadership.

“There were generations of the same family,” he said.

“I used to get folk saying ‘you knew my mum’ but later it was ‘you knew my granny’.”

Hamish’s commitment to the young people of Levenmouth earned him a British Empire Medal last year.

But he is also known for his work at Methil Docks, both as a fisherman and then as a pilot.

Living legend

Levenmouth SNP councillor David Alexander described him as a “living legend”.

“There are legends in the world and then there’s Hamish,” he said.

“As co-leader of the council I’m not normally one who breaks the rules but for Hamish, totally.

“He’s been wonderful for Leven and wonderful for young people – he’s just a legend.”

Labour councillor Colin Davidson agreed, stating: “The commitment and work Hamish McKay has done over the decades has had a huge impact on thousands of young people.

“His impact on the community is immeasurable but he did it quietly and behind the scenes.

“I’m thrilled he’s been recognised in this way and it’s fitting that the street is next to The Centre where he worked for so long.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]