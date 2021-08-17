ScotRail train services between Dunfermline and Inverkeithing disrupted due to ‘person on the line’

Train services in Fife were disrupted on Tuesday evening due to a person on the railway line.

ScotRail was unable to run services between Inverkeithing and Dunfermline Queen Margaret stations for more than 30 minutes.

It was due to a person being on the railway line in the Dunfermline area – though the exact circumstances are unclear.

The operator says the line has now been cleared, allowing for services to resume between the towns.

UPDATE: The person on the line has now been found by the police, allowing the line between Inverkeithing and Dunfermline Queen Margaret to reopen. Thanks for your patience. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 17, 2021

The incident follows disruption to services running through Kirkcaldy earlier on Tuesday afternoon, after a passenger took ill on board a train.

Services have now returned to normal after some delays and alterations on that route.