Tuesday, August 17th 2021
News / Fife

ScotRail train services between Dunfermline and Inverkeithing disrupted due to ‘person on the line’

By Bryan Copland
August 17 2021, 5.58pm Updated: August 17 2021, 6.25pm
ScotRail services are disrupted.

Train services in Fife were disrupted on Tuesday evening due to a person on the railway line.

ScotRail was unable to run services between Inverkeithing and Dunfermline Queen Margaret stations for more than 30 minutes.

It was due to a person being on the railway line in the Dunfermline area – though the exact circumstances are unclear.

The operator says the line has now been cleared, allowing for services to resume between the towns.

The incident follows disruption to services running through Kirkcaldy earlier on Tuesday afternoon, after a passenger took ill on board a train.

Services have now returned to normal after some delays and alterations on that route.

