Jane Fitzpatrick: Glenrothes car death still unexplained more than a week later as police probe continues

The death of a woman found inside a car in Glenrothes remains unexplained – more than a week after police launched a major investigation.

Jane Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car on Cable Road in Glenrothes, near to the town’s recycling centre, on the morning of Monday August 9.

Officers have since carried out “extensive” inquiries in a bid to establish the circumstances surrounding the 48-year-old’s death.

However, so far, the exact cause is unclear. The force has also confirmed no arrests have been made.

Public urged to help police investigation

Officers have also been seen carrying out activity in the Leslie area, where Ms Fitzpatrick is understood to have lived.

Local councillors have now encouraged members of the public to come forward if they have any information that could help the police investigation.

Councillor Jan Wincott, who represents the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward, said: “It’s such a sad situation for the friends and family of Jane Fitzpatrick, a tragedy, and also for there to be no arrests after this length of time.

“I would urge members of the public to contact the police and come forward if they have any information about the case.

“If they prefer, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously if they have concerns about their own privacy.”

Fellow ward councillor John Beare said: “I would encourage anyone with any information about Jane in the time before her death to contact Police Scotland.”

Death still treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a post mortem examination, the death of the 48-year-old woman is still being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling 101.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.