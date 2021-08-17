Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Jane Fitzpatrick: Glenrothes car death still unexplained more than a week later as police probe continues

By Steven Rae
August 17 2021, 6.30pm Updated: August 17 2021, 6.31pm
Jane Fitzpatrick councillors appeal
Police have been investigating the death of Jane Fitzpatrick.

The death of a woman found inside a car in Glenrothes remains unexplained – more than a week after police launched a major investigation.

Jane Fitzpatrick’s body was found inside a car on Cable Road in Glenrothes, near to the town’s recycling centre, on the morning of Monday August 9.

Officers have since carried out “extensive” inquiries in a bid to establish the circumstances surrounding the 48-year-old’s death.

However, so far, the exact cause is unclear. The force has also confirmed no arrests have been made.

Public urged to help police investigation

Officers have also been seen carrying out activity in the Leslie area, where Ms Fitzpatrick is understood to have lived.

Local councillors have now encouraged members of the public to come forward if they have any information that could help the police investigation.

Councillor Jan Wincott, who represents the Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward, said: “It’s such a sad situation for the friends and family of Jane Fitzpatrick, a tragedy, and also for there to be no arrests after this length of time.

Police on Cable Road following the discovery of Jane Fitzpatrick’s body last week.

“I would urge members of the public to contact the police and come forward if they have any information about the case.

“If they prefer, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously if they have concerns about their own privacy.”

Fellow ward councillor John Beare said: “I would encourage anyone with any information about Jane in the time before her death to contact Police Scotland.”

Death still treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following a post mortem examination, the death of the 48-year-old woman is still being treated as unexplained and extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”

Information can be given to Police Scotland by calling 101.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

