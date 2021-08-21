Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Glenrothes hippos to take centre stage in new BBC documentary from Mark Bonnar

By Alasdair Clark
August 21 2021, 10.30am Updated: August 21 2021, 10.30am
Mark Bonnar will explore the public art in Scotland's new towns like Glenrothes. Picture: Objective Media Group

The Glenrothes hippos are set to go under the spotlight in a new BBC documentary fronted by Mark Bonnar during his safari discovering Scotland’s public art.

The Fife town’s mascot will be examined as part of the one-off documentary looking at the legacy of art in Scotland’s new towns.

Guilt and Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar will front the 60 minute BBC show, “Meet You at the Hippos” as he goes on a mission to understand the towns he grew up in via their public art.

Cumbernauld, Irvine, East Kilbride and Livingston will all feature alongside Glenrothes in the programme as “new towns” built following 1947.

Mark Bonnar to explore dad’s legacy through Glenrothes hippos

And it’s a personal project for Mark, whose dad Stan Bonnar was one the pioneering artists who created public art.

Stan was the sculptor behind the concrete hippos which eventually became the Glenrothes mascot and are now dotted all over the town.

The documentary will be made by Objective Media Group on behalf of BBC Scotland, who commissioned the single episode named after Stan’s famous hippos.

Mark goes on a safari across Scotland to look at the art and public sculptures of Scotland’s new towns and the artists behind the work.

Mark’s dad created the hippos which would become the town’s mascot. Picture: Stan Bonnar

He will also meet some of the artists as well as those who have been inspired by the art itself.

Mark Bonnar said, “Thanks to my dad, art – particularly town art – has been in my life since I was a wee boy.

Glenrothes residents across the generations know his concrete hippos well, while in East Kilbride, his concrete elephants are also a landmark.

“I’ve been on a safari through Scotland’s five new towns to find out how the art came into the world and became an integral part of these post-war towns.”

Glenrothes hippos at Riverside Park, Fife
Hippos can be spotted all over Glenrothes

David Harron, Commissioning Executive, Factual at BBC Scotland said: ‘The story of Scotland’s new town public art is a fascinating one and we are delighted to have commissioned this film with Mark.

“His personal connection to the subject via his dad will bring the audience a unique perspective.’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier