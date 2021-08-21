Glenrothes hippos to take centre stage in new BBC documentary from Mark Bonnar

The Glenrothes hippos are set to go under the spotlight in a new BBC documentary fronted by Mark Bonnar during his safari discovering Scotland’s public art.

The Fife town’s mascot will be examined as part of the one-off documentary looking at the legacy of art in Scotland’s new towns.

Guilt and Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar will front the 60 minute BBC show, “Meet You at the Hippos” as he goes on a mission to understand the towns he grew up in via their public art.

Cumbernauld, Irvine, East Kilbride and Livingston will all feature alongside Glenrothes in the programme as “new towns” built following 1947.

Mark Bonnar to explore dad’s legacy through Glenrothes hippos

And it’s a personal project for Mark, whose dad Stan Bonnar was one the pioneering artists who created public art.

Stan was the sculptor behind the concrete hippos which eventually became the Glenrothes mascot and are now dotted all over the town.

The documentary will be made by Objective Media Group on behalf of BBC Scotland, who commissioned the single episode named after Stan’s famous hippos.

Mark goes on a safari across Scotland to look at the art and public sculptures of Scotland’s new towns and the artists behind the work.

He will also meet some of the artists as well as those who have been inspired by the art itself.

Mark Bonnar said, “Thanks to my dad, art – particularly town art – has been in my life since I was a wee boy.

“Glenrothes residents across the generations know his concrete hippos well, while in East Kilbride, his concrete elephants are also a landmark.

“I’ve been on a safari through Scotland’s five new towns to find out how the art came into the world and became an integral part of these post-war towns.”

David Harron, Commissioning Executive, Factual at BBC Scotland said: ‘The story of Scotland’s new town public art is a fascinating one and we are delighted to have commissioned this film with Mark.

“His personal connection to the subject via his dad will bring the audience a unique perspective.’