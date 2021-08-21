Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Concern grows for missing Dundee man last seen in Fife train station

By Alasdair Clark
August 21 2021, 12.08pm Updated: August 21 2021, 1.32pm
Missing Dundee man
He was last seen at train station in Fife

Concern is growing for a man missing from Dundee who was last seen leaving Inverkeithing railway station in Fife.

Officers searching for Christopher, also known as Mark Staffurth, have appealed for help to trace the 68-year-old, with the public asked to contact police with any information.

He was last seen exiting a train at Inverkeithing railway station on Tuesday, August 17 at around 5pm.

Police said Christopher, who has been reported missing from Dundee, is known to travel extensively by train throughout the UK.

Missing Dundee man has “distinctive” handlebar moustache

Christopher is said to have a “distinctive” handlebar moustache, and is described as being 5ft 9, of slim build with short grey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue Rangers football top, with “WATP 55” on the front, as well as black jeans and boots.

Officers said they were growing concerned for the man’s welfare as time goes on since he was last seen.

Police appeal for public’s help

Sergeant Barry Cochlan, from Lochee Station in Dundee, said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Christopher’s welfare.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2284 of 17 August.”

