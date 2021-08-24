Two girls, 12 and 14, charged in connection with ‘extensive damage’ to Fife school

Police have charged two girls, aged 12 and 14, in connection with vandalism to a school building in Fife.

Officers from Cowdenbeath Police Community Team for the Benarty area traced and charged the two youths on Sunday.

On Sunday 22nd August 2021 our Community Team for the Benarty area traced and charged two female youths, aged 12 and 14, in relation to the extensive damage caused to the school roof@BenartyPS . pic.twitter.com/l9nrGVw9va — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) August 23, 2021

It follows a police investigation into damage caused to the roof of Benarty Primary School in July.

The school suffered an estimated £40,000 worth of damage to the roof following a spate of vandalism incidents.

It sparked an appeal by locals and council officials for anyone with information to come forward.