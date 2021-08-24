Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Crossgates road

A child has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Crossgates.

Emergency crews were called to the Fife village at around 6.30pm after a car had collided with a pedestrian on Muir Court.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the youngster has been taken to hospital following the incident.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian on Muir Court in Crossgates shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 24 August.

“The female child has been taken to hospital for treatment.”