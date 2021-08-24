News / Fife Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Crossgates road By James Simpson August 24 2021, 9.04pm Police confirmed a child has been taken to hospital. A child has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Crossgates. Emergency crews were called to the Fife village at around 6.30pm after a car had collided with a pedestrian on Muir Court. Muir Court. Image: Google A spokesman for the force confirmed the youngster has been taken to hospital following the incident. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. Police Scotland A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian on Muir Court in Crossgates shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 24 August. “The female child has been taken to hospital for treatment.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Emergency services on the scene after a two-car crash on Methil road Two-year-old boy left with life-threatening injuries in crash Passenger killed as car hits tree A9 crash near Dunkeld prompts traffic delays as woman taken to Ninewells Hospital