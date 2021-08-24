Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marc McNulty plans to show Dundee United fans he is ready made replacement for Lawrence Shankland

By Sean Hamilton
August 24 2021, 10.27pm
Marc McNulty is ready to be Dundee United's main striker after Lawrence Shankland's Belgian departure.
Marc McNulty is relishing the pressure of being the main man for Dundee United this season.

The on-loan Reading striker wasn’t satisfied with his strike tally during his spell at Tannadice last term.

With Lawrence Shankland preferred by Micky Mellon in the “No. 9” role, McNulty frequently found himself deployed out wide.

That didn’t suit the goal-hungry 28-year-old’s natural game.

But following Shankland’s United departure – and assurances from head coach Tam Courts about United’s style of play – the Edinburgh-born hit man is backing himself to finally show Tangerines fans what he’s all about.

“It is something as a striker you have to relish,” he said.

“I have been lucky enough throughout my career to have played for some relatively big clubs with big supports and when you come in as a No. 9 the pressure is on you right away to try and score goals.

“It is no different here.

“It is nothing I haven’t faced before but, as I said last season, I didn’t get the return I wanted or the fans wanted either.

“I am confident this season after speaking to the manager I think it will be set up perfectly for me.

“It is a bit of pressure because he is relying on me to score goals.

“But it is something I relish and I’m sure of the way the team is playing.”

McNulty turned in a standout performance in Sunday’s win over St Johnstone.

From his central position, he hassled and harried the Saints back three for the full 90 minutes.

He was a relentless, exhausting presence for the Perth back line – and McNulty makes no bones about his preferred position.

He said: “Any striker will tell you that if they are asked to play wide it is an absolute graveyard shift.

“You can do a job (out wide) but I have been brought to a club to score goals and not to track back all the time.

“You might need to help the team but I know that I will help the team best as a striker.”

Teaming up with Finnish international wide man Ilmari Niskanen, who is awaiting work permit approval, is an exciting prospect for McNulty.

And as his own fitness – which was impacted by a disappointing pre-season spent with Reading’s youth side – improves, he expects to convert chances.

“The manager wants to dominate the ball and be a lot more patient,” he explained.

“He wants to look for openings, to play in the pocket, get crosses in and to get the ball into the box.

“As a striker, these things are music to my ears.

“The more chances they create the better.

“I could have had a hat-trick against Ayr. I probably had more chances in that game than all of last season.

“I had a slow pre-season being with the youth team at Reading but I am confident that I will score when I am up to full fitness.”

