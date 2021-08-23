Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland: Former Dundee United star enjoys dramatic Beerschot debut – as another ex-Tannadice man sees red

By Alan Temple
August 23 2021, 8.00am
Debutant: Shankland
Lawrence Shankland’s Belgian bow ended in disappointment as Beerschot slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Club Brugge.

The former Tannadice marksman made his debut as a 64th-minute substitute at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

Beerschot were trailing 3-1 when Shankland entered the fray and, although he helped them halve arrears in the closing stages, the £1 million capture was unable grab a dream leveller.

Dejected: Beerschot’s defeated players, including Shankland

Beershot fell two goals behind in the opening 30 minutes when Eder Alvarez Balanta and Charles de Ketelaere struck.

Joren Dom looked to have given the visitors a way back into the game prior to the interval, only for another ex-Dundee United man, Freddy Frans, to receive a red card on the cusp of half-time.

Club Brugge teenager Tibo Persyn and Beerschot’s Jan van den Burgh exchanged goals in the second period as the Blauw-Zwart claimed the victory.

Beerschot sit at the bottom of the Pro League with just one point from five games.

Shankland could make his first start against Sporting Charleroi next Saturday.

