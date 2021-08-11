EXCLUSIVE: Freddy Frans reveals role in Lawrence Shankland Beerschot move, how Dundee United hero can be a ‘god’ in Belgium and talks Jack Hendry

Freddy Frans, you sense, has already read the script of Lawrence Shankland’s move from Dundee United to his native Belgium.

Shankland has joined former United defender and short-time team-mate Frans at Jupiler Pro League side Beerschot after the clubs agreed a deal set to net the Terrors £1m.

Though just at the beginning of his three-year agreement in Antwerp, former Ayr United hitman Shanks’ move to Belgian football has been a while in the making.

And with no little help from Frans.

The 32-year-old centre-half, who scored two goals in 25 Terrors appearances in his sole 2018/19 season, recommended the 26-year-old to Beerschot.

And, why would he not? After all, Frans has seen how well another one of his other former club’s players has done in the Belgian top flight.

Having played with Oostende skipper and Scotland defender Jack Hendry at Partick Thistle, and since bearing witness to his rise in Belgium, he is hopeful Shankland can have a similar impact – and make himself “a god”.

Frans recalls how Shanks ‘destroyed’ Utd

Revealing his role in the deal and his hopes for Shankland, Frans told Courier Sport: “A few weeks ago I was speaking to our technical director and we were talking about strikers so I mentioned Lawrence to him.

“I’ve kept following Dundee United and his record has been unbelievable for them so I thought he might have something for us.

“Obviously, he agreed, because two weeks later look where we are.

“I only knew and worked with him for six weeks but, in that time, I saw him play a few times and he’s a very good player who scored a lot of goals.

“When he was at Ayr he was a handful for us.

“He destroyed us, we lost 2-0 at Ayr with one from him and then at home it was 5-0 and Lawrence got four.

“I wasn’t playing in that game but he was so good. He’s quality and we’re very happy to have him here.”

Adapting to Belgium

Frans is confident the Tangerines hero, who scored 40 goals in 74 appearances for the Tannadice club, helping fire them back into the Premiership, can be a hit at Beerschot once he adapts to new demands.

He continued: “Belgian football is different.

“It’s maybe a little more technical but, on the other hand, it’s still a physical league as well.

“That’ll be a natural fit for Lawrence but, to be honest, a player like him can thrive in any league.

“He scores goals and that’s the most important thing in football.

“He’s got a different type of quality, though – he’s a very good all-round player.

“He’s got decent hold-up play, he’s not slow and is good with his head so he’s got a little bit of everything.

“Obviously, you always need to adapt, but I don’t think it will be a big problem for him.”

Shanks de God?

If he successfully makes the switch from the Scottish game to continental Europe, Frans believes Scotland international Shankland can become a fans’ favourite.

With Le God a football nickname already taken by Matt Le Tissier, in a multilingual country like Belgium, could Shanks make De God his own?

He added: “Beerschot has always been a very traditional club with good fans and history – a famous club in Belgium,

“I would say Dundee United and Beerschot are actually similar.

“Dundee United also came back from a spell down the leagues and have passionate fans.

“They’re very critical as well but very passionate.

“If you do well here they’ll make a god of you in the same way he did at United.

“I can see they (United fans) still love him so he can do the same here.”

Hendry an example to follow

Part of the motivation to uproot his family for Shankland, you imagine, will be to work his way back into the Scotland fold.

Shanks missed out on Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2020 – but needn’t look far for inspiration and proof a move to Belgium can get him back into the national team picture.

Former Dundee and Celtic centre-half Hendry is thriving in the Belgian top flight and took part in this summer’s finals on the back of his form for Oostende.

Something not lost on Frans.

He commented: “I’m friends with Jack. We played together at Partick but he was one of the young guys.

“I speak to him a lot and last year we played against each other and swapped shirts.

“He played for Oostende last year, did fantastic and came back.

“They bought him from Celtic for quite a lot of money and we are buying Shanks for some good money, too.

“I think the Belgian league is a very good step up. In the last few years you’ve seen more and more players from Scotland and England going abroad.

“He must’ve seen how well Jack did in this league to get back in the national team, become Oostende captain and do really well at the Euros.

“I’m 100% sure if Lawrence does well with us then he can get back in the national team.

“For him, it can be a great move if he does well. Anything is possible.”