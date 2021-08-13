Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Beerschot hot shot Lawrence Shankland’s departure from Dundee United is the best thing for both parties

By Jim Spence
August 13 2021, 7.00pm
Lawrence Shankland's time at Dundee United is over after a swoop by Belgian side Beerschot.
Lawrence Shankland’s move to Beerschot will be good for both him and Dundee United.

His contribution in tangerine will be warmly remembered but increasingly he looked to me to be out of sorts and distracted at Tannadice.

This move allows him a chance to reset his career and international hopes, while freeing up funds for United to bring in someone like Mark McNulty, who’s a more mobile and pacy style of striker.

Last weekend’s highly impressive win over Rangers hopefully silences the small, divisive group of gripers among the United support who, it appears, would rather see manager Tam Courts fail than succeed.

Unless they’ve also coached, picked and fielded a team to beat Rangers then their views currently lack currency.

Courts pondered aloud in his post-match thoughts whether he had ‘the minerals’ for the Tannadice gig.

On the evidence so far I’d say his position has been fortified.

The majority of fans saw enough from his team last week to glimpse a bright future, even without former talisman Shankland.

They watched a rock solid defensive performance and an energetic, combative and high-tempo midfield display, sealed with a fine finish from Jamie Robson; a young lad who has proven his previous doubters to be too quick off the mark.

Its early days under the Courts coaching regime but, if the promising kids get game time and the experienced hands in the squad guide and counsel them well when they do, his appointment may turn out to be one which leaves egg on some faces.

James McPake at Celtic Park.

Dundee were clobbered at Celtic Park last week.

But despite the fact a six-goal hammering is deeply depressing for their fans, I suspect they’ll not be the only team to suffer at the hands of a Celtic side which looks much more impressive than the detractors within their support were suggesting.

The deftness of touch, quickness of thought and passing and all round slickness of Ange Postecoglou’s team was simply on a different level to the Dark Blues’ skill set.

Dundee’s season won’t be defined by how well they do against Celtic, just as United’s won’t be gauged by a one-off win over Rangers. It’ll come down to how they perform against those in the bottom half of the table and just above.

There’s decent ability and character in James McPake’s team but it’s a long way short of the kind of talent they squared up to at Parkhead.

The usual reflex response is to say that lessons will be learned, but the lesson from last week is a simple if dispiriting one; Dundee lost to a team which was and is superior in all departments.

Unless McPake wins the lottery there’s little that he can do to change that.

St Johnstone were backed by a huge home crowd against Galatasaray.

St Johnstone were always unlikely to beat Galatasary over two legs.

But their highly spirited efforts took them as close as possible – and made the huge financial disparities between the sides look less obvious than they are.

Money talks louder than ever in football and while the occasional well-organised and supreme effort from a decent side will catch a much better side out on an off day, by and large, quality will reign supreme.

The Turks have a gifted squad and craft in abundance, but Saints stuck gamely to the task and at least have another opportunity for a full house in Perth in the Europa Conference League.

The game was another slap in the face to those who mock the size of the McDairmid Park support.

Given the population of the city they’re as well backed as many other clubs, and when a match captures the imagination of the Perth public as this did, they’ll turn out in great fettle as Thursday’s jam packed stadium proved.

