Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Dunfermline

By Katy Scott
August 29 2021, 6.43pm Updated: August 29 2021, 7.03pm
dunfermline fire
The fire service was called to the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Fire engines rushed to a secluded lane in Dunfermline on Sunday afternoon following reports of an open air blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Commercial School Lane just after 4pm.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire.Three appliances attended the Fife scene and the fire was extinguished by 6pm.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in the open on Commercial School Lane in Dunfermline at 4:11pm on Sunday.

“When appliances arrived on the scene, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire.

“Three appliances and a height were in attendance.

“The fire has been extinguished.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]