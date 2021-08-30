Occupants traced after car flips on roof near Cowdenbeath

Police say they have tracked down the occupants of a car that flipped on to its roof during a crash near Cowdenbeath.

A hunt was launched for those who had been inside the blue Volkswagen following the two-car collision on the A92, at the A909, early on Sunday.

Officers have now traced those involved and say their investigation into the crash is continuing.

Flying car ‘cleared the bushes’

The driver of the other vehicle involved, who asked to remain anonymous, described it as a “major incident”.

He said: “I was dropping off my mum, she had been out for the night, and I was taking her home.

“We were going down the A90 in the left lane at what must have been about 60mph, and I see us get passed by this vehicle on the right.

“I felt him strike me on my rear driver side and because my car is rear-wheel drive I felt a bit of a wiggle, then he struck me again and I started to realise what was going on.”

The man says both vehicles continued further down the road before the other car crashed off the carriageway.

He added: “It went right through the trees and into the field below – it must’ve gone dead high because it cleared the bushes.

“I looked down and saw the car lights in the field, then a female started screaming.

“It was proper screaming so I shouted down to them that the police and ambulance were on their way and they should just stay put.

“I didn’t see them leave because of the darkness but I think there were three of them.”

Police appeal for information

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A92, A909 Cowdenbeath Interchange, around 12.45am on Sunday August 29.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 0265 of August 29.”