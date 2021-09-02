Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision on A92 near Freuchie

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2021, 10.08pm Updated: September 3 2021, 7.02am
A92 Freuchie
Police and other emergency crews are on scene

A main road through Fife was closed on Thursday night after a two-vehicle collision near Freuchie.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said three appliances were sent to the scene at 9.10pm after the ambulance service asked for support.

The carriageway was closed in each direction at the Bridgend junction.

A picture from the area showed a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened by 4.40am on Friday.

No details on any injuries have yet been confirmed.

The incident also caused problems for Stagecoach buses travelling through Fife.

More to follow. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]