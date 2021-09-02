Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision on A92 near Freuchie

A main road through Fife was closed on Thursday night after a two-vehicle collision near Freuchie.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said three appliances were sent to the scene at 9.10pm after the ambulance service asked for support.

The carriageway was closed in each direction at the Bridgend junction.

A picture from the area showed a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene.

A92 A912 Muirhead – A91 Windmill – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 3, 2021

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had reopened by 4.40am on Friday.

No details on any injuries have yet been confirmed.

The incident also caused problems for Stagecoach buses travelling through Fife.

Service 42 at 21:09 from Fruechie to Dundee will be delayed due to a police incident , bus will divert via kettlebridge to ladybank. Apologies — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) September 2, 2021

More to follow.