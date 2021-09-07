Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kath Duncan: Call for Fife’s unsung political heroine to be honoured in her home town

By Claire Warrender
September 7 2021, 7.20am
Mr Hanvey and Mr Barron-Woolford during filming, with Kath Duncan inset.

Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey has called for unsung political heroine Kath Duncan to be honoured in her home town.

Mr Hanvey wants to see a statue or street named in honour of the radical schoolteacher, described as one of the most important civil rights campaigners of the 20th century.

Kath Duncan Kirkcaldy
Kath Duncan addressing 30,000 people at a mutiny in Invergordon.

Despite her involvement in high-level campaigns, including the 1920s hunger marches and the suffragette movements, Kath Duncan is largely unknown in Kirkcaldy.

Unlike Wealth of Nations author Adam Smith, there is nothing to mark her achievements.

But Mr Hanvey wants to change that, saying it would be a travesty if her work was lost in the mists of time.

The MP has been interviewed for a new documentary on the working class woman who fought for social equality.

Capturing Kath Duncan’s legacy

Kath Duncan was born in Tarbert, Argyll, in 1889 and spent much of her childhood in Friockheim in Angus.

However, she later moved to Kirkcaldy, which she always considered her home.

Kath Duncan.
Kath Duncan.

Despite being only 5ft 2in, she was fierce and commanded attention wherever she went.

And she even formed friendships with both Winston Churchill and suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst.

Documentary-maker Ray Barron-Woolford is now capturing her legacy on film in a bid to secure her place in history.

A newspaper clipping about Duncan’s arrest.

And he was keen to interview Mr Hanvey as the first openly gay MP for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

We’ve got one of the most important civil rights campaigners of the last century connected to our town, yet she’s not recognised in any way.”

Neale Hanvey MP.

Recent research has shown that Kath Duncan was a lesbian and used her London home to create a safe space for lesbian and gay men at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

The MP drew on her story to discuss current divisions in the LGBT movement following moves to advance transgender rights.

Mr Hanvey speaks to documentary-maker Ray Barron-Woolford.

He also spoke of his experiences as a gay man in the 1980s and the support the gay community received from women during the Aids pandemic.

Mr Barron-Woolford’s documentary follows his well-received book about Duncan, The Last Queen of Scotland.

Filming is due to finish this year, with the film set for release during LGBT History Month in February.

Should be taught in schools

Mr Hanvey said: “It’s sad that Kath Duncan’s powerful story is largely unknown.

“It would have been a travesty if her outstanding achievements had been lost in the mists of time.

“Ray has rescued this amazing woman’s story and I am deeply honoured to play my part.

“She is exactly the sort of person that should be taught in schools – a name that should be connected to Kirkcaldy and celebrated no less than Adam Smith.”

Mr Hanvey and Mr Woolford outside the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

He added: “I think we need to honour Kath in some other way, perhaps through a statue or street name.

“We’ve got one of the most important civil rights campaigners of the last century connected to our town, yet she’s not recognised in any way.

“The breadth of issues that Kath campaigned on reminds us that LGBT campaigning was going on long before Stonewall, and that of course all civil rights movements are intertwined.”

Mr Hanvey said Kath Duncan stood for solidarity, community and fairness.

“These are principals I see woven through our town today and it is fitting that Kath is finally getting recognition for a life of dedicated service to advance the rights of others.”

