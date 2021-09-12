Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tay Road Bridge: Delays expected for Dundee and Fife motorists from Monday

By Steven Rae
September 12 2021, 8.00am
Tay Road Bridge contraflow
Investigation works are being carried out on the Tay Road Bridge.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on and around the Tay Road Bridge from Monday.

The southbound carriageway will be closed for investigation works and when that opens the northbound carriageway will be shut.

The works are expected to take seven days, with a 30mph speed limit and contraflow system in place.

Signs will be installed warning motorists of the restrictions, Dundee City Council said, but queues are likely in and around the entry to the bridge on both sides of the Tay.

A Tay Road Bridge spokesman said: “The safety of everyone involved in these works is paramount and this means that we must completely separate traffic from contractors.

“We will do this by installing a contraflow traffic management system on the bridge and its approaches.

“The southbound carriageway will be closed first, followed by the northbound carriageway, with all traffic using one lane of the open carriageway to travel each way.

Lower speed limit in place

“We ask that you take extra care when crossing the bridge by keeping your speed down and complying with all signs. A 30mph speed limit will be in place.”

Vehicles or loads greater than 2.6m wide must not use the bridge and must divert via Perth, the spokesman added.

Diversions for people going to Newport-on-Tay and Tayport will be signposted.

Councillor Lynne Short, chairwoman of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board, said: “Closing the southbound and then northbound carriageways in turn and creating one lane of traffic each way on the other is not something we do lightly.

Tay Road Bridge contraflow
Lynne Short is a member of the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board.

“The safety of contractors and Tay Road Bridge Joint Board staff has to be paramount and the best way to do that is to have a complete separation between where they are working and traffic crossing the bridge.

“With the limited amount of space available and the volume and speed of traffic using the bridge, the only safe way to do this essential work is to close one carriageway at a time, which inevitably means that there will be delays at peak periods.

“I would ask that drivers remain patient and be considerate of each other and people working on the bridge at all times.”

The work will determine the current state of the concrete deck and waterproofing of the 55-year-old structure.

Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

Further information, including updates on closures, can be found on the Tay Road Bridge website.

