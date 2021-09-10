Three weeks of repairs on M90 overbridge near Kelty postponed

Three weeks of bridge repairs, due to get underway on a bridge over the M90 near Kelty on Monday, have been postponed for a fortnight.

The £60,000 maintenance planned for the Cocklaw Overbridge, at Junction 4 of the motorway, was due to start on September 13.

Work is now set to begin on Tuesday September 28, taking place each weekday between 7.30am and 5pm

The project will still take up to three weeks to complete, but no work will take place at weekends.

Temporary traffic lights during roadworks

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: The traffic management will remain the same as originally planned, the B914 local road will remain open throughout the project, however there will be four-way temporary traffic lights in place continuously with signals positioned on the M90 slip roads and the overbridge for safety.

“The M90 will be unaffected during the work. Access for pedestrians along the B914 across the bridge will be maintained.

“All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes.”