News / Fife Police called to two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road By Katy Scott September 10 2021, 8.28pm Updated: September 10 2021, 8.33pm Police attended the collision on the back road near Kirkcaldy. Officer were called to a rush hour crash on Friday evening on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy. No serious injuries were reported at the time. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 6.35pm on Friday, 10 September, to a report of a two vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy. "The road was not blocked."