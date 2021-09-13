Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers at ‘complete standstill’ as roadworks get under way on Tay Road Bridge

By Bryan Copland
September 13 2021, 9.12am Updated: September 13 2021, 9.32am
The roadworks started on Monday.
Drivers have reported being at a “complete standstill” after major roadworks got under way on the Tay Road Bridge on Monday morning.

A contraflow is in place throughout this week, meaning just one lane of traffic is running in either direction.

The delays are reportedly adding up to 20 minutes to journey times between Fife and Dundee.

The contraflow at the Dundee side of the bridge.

Traffic data released at 8am showed northbound queues on the A92 stretching south of the Forgan roundabout.

Traffic was also building on key Dundee routes including East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft – but this eased a short time later.

Public transport is being affected by the work, with Stagecoach warning its passengers that services will run late.

The work got under way early on Monday and will run until Sunday September 19.

Bosses at the bridge say a 30mph speed limit is also in place and have warned that drivers will face disruption for the duration of the work.

Motorists using the bridge on Monday said there were traffic problems on the Fife side.

One posted on Twitter: “There’s slow and there’s slow. Complete standstill on carriageway.”

Another claimed that the road was “gridlocked”.

