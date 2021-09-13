Drivers at ‘complete standstill’ as roadworks get under way on Tay Road Bridge

Drivers have reported being at a “complete standstill” after major roadworks got under way on the Tay Road Bridge on Monday morning.

A contraflow is in place throughout this week, meaning just one lane of traffic is running in either direction.

The delays are reportedly adding up to 20 minutes to journey times between Fife and Dundee.

Traffic data released at 8am showed northbound queues on the A92 stretching south of the Forgan roundabout.

Traffic was also building on key Dundee routes including East Dock Street, East Marketgait and Blackscroft – but this eased a short time later.

⌚ 08:05#A92 Congestion Due to a contraflow on @tay_road_bridge we are noticing congestion northbound past Forgan Roundabout; and southbound from Marketgait in Dundee.#PlanAhead if travelling in the area@DundeeCouncil @FifeCouncil @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/AN9UKeKXGB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 13, 2021

Public transport is being affected by the work, with Stagecoach warning its passengers that services will run late.

The work got under way early on Monday and will run until Sunday September 19.

Bosses at the bridge say a 30mph speed limit is also in place and have warned that drivers will face disruption for the duration of the work.

A contraflow traffic management system is in place (two way traffic using one carriageway) on the bridge. Please keep your SPEED DOWN while using the crossing. All large vehicles must go DEAD SLOW when accessing and egressing the bridge at both north and south ends. NO WIDE LOADS — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) September 13, 2021

Motorists using the bridge on Monday said there were traffic problems on the Fife side.

One posted on Twitter: “There’s slow and there’s slow. Complete standstill on carriageway.”

Another claimed that the road was “gridlocked”.