Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Dunfermline Tesco: Police probe report of ‘potentially suspicious packages’

By Katy Scott
September 13 2021, 10.18am Updated: September 13 2021, 5.28pm
tesco packages
Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Fife Jammer Locations on Facebook

An investigation is under way after police were called to reports of “potentially suspicious packages” at the Tesco store in Dunfermline.

Locals reported seeing an incident response unit and fire engines at the supermarket on Winterthur Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The nature of the packages has not been revealed – and police have not confirmed which area of the store they were found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Sunday, officers were called to a premises in the Winterthur Lane area of Dunfermline, following a report of potentially suspicious packages.

‘There was no risk to the wider public’

“There was no risk to the public and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to the shop at 4.22pm with two engines being sent from Dunfermline fire station.

Firefighters were on the scene until 5.43pm.

A spokesperson for the service told The Courier it was a police matter and has not confirmed further details.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

