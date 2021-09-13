SPONSORED: Discover what’s on your doorstep with week-long event My Angus

Do you live in Angus? Have you visited some of the amazing attractions on your doorstep?

‘My Angus’ is a new week-long event running from September 20th to 26th, celebrating all the attractions and experiences that Angus has to offer, encouraging people living in Angus to be ambassadors for their area.

It gives local residents the opportunity to discover some of the many attractions in Angus, including places they might not have been to before, by taking advantage of exclusive events or added-value experiences throughout the week.

History fanatics can take the opportunity to visit Montrose Old & St Andrews Church, Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre or Glamis Castle and find out more about the history of these historic venues. Visit selected ANGUSalive museums to see the exhibitions and pick up a goody bag or enjoy a guided walk at East Haven where you will find out all about the history of the area.

Foodies will love the opportunity to get a free dessert at Glen Clova Hotel, experience a Greek meze at Andreou’s in Arbroath, enjoy samples from The Bothy Experience and MòR Beers and take part in pie making classes at Wee Cook Kitchen. Caledonian Railway are also running two great events during the week where you can enjoy afternoon tea on board a heritage train or take the Sloe Train and sample premium local spirits whilst travelling through the countryside.

Families and fans of the outdoors can enjoy Rucksack Ramble sessions at Murton, the feeding frenzy and highland cow experiences at Newton Farm Holidays and guided walks at Loch of Kinnordy and Montrose Bay. You could also experience a sightseeing boat trip with Inchcape Marine Services. And for something a bit different, take a walk through Forfar town centre to see all the artwork displayed in shop windows as part of Forfar’s Gala Art programme.

Why not take this chance to engage with your community with open days at the Montrose Road Centre and Strathmore Cricket Club in Forfar? Local businesses are also opening their doors with various offers during the week – get a tour of the new facilities at Auchlishie Eventing, see a showcase of the products on offer from Blacks of Brechin and get access to some great special offers, and drop in to Strathmore Woollen Co in Forfar to browse their range and receive a discount voucher for future purchases.

The full programme of information, terms and conditions and participating businesses and attractions can be found here.

Don’t forget to share your experiences on social media using #MyAngus.