Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Plans to build 97 news homes on former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes revealed

By Neil Henderson
September 14 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 14 2021, 10.02am
Houses could be built where the water treatment works once stood.
Houses could be built where the water treatment works once stood.

Plans to build 97 new homes on the site of the former Tullis Russell works in Glenrothes have been revealed.

Developer Campion Homes has lodged the proposals for a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses with Fife Council.

The potential development will occupy the site of the former water treatment plant adjacent to Cadham Road – which was built in 1962.

Demolition of former treatment works

The paper mill was demolished in 2019 while a former coal pit dating back to 1856, within the site boundary, has also now been capped.

A design statement submitted to local authority stated: “The development will provide a positive and active frontage to Cadham Road, with a variation in building lines offering visual interest as well as aligning with what is already  present on the north side of the road.

“The principal road connection through the site from Cadham Road, as well as the other internal roads, will have trees and hedgerows included adjacent to them to enhance the overall quality of development present on this site.”

Wider £42m scheme for site

The finished development would be accessed via a new road off Cadham Road.

The proposed housing scheme is part of a broader £42 million redevelopment of the Tullis Russell paper mill site.

As many as 850 new homes will be constructed on the vast site over the next decade.

The iconic paper mill closed in 2015 after the collapse of Tullis Russell after 206 years – with the loss of nearly 600 jobs.

A biomass plant, operated by RWE, already operates at the heart of the former factory site.

Care home, retail and leisure facilities

The Campion Homes plan is the latest in a string of applications for the wider area.

As well as new homes, plans to build a 32-room care home and 16 retirement flats have also been lodged.

Meanwhile retail, leisure facilities, business space and industrial units will also be created on the 130-acre site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]