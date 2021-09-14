Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A92 clean-up between Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy after fuel spillage

By Neil Henderson
September 14 2021, 5.03pm Updated: September 14 2021, 5.04pm
A BEAR Scotland response team was despatched to clean up the spillage.

A clean-up operation has taken place on parts of the A92 in Fife after a fuel spillage caused drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Police were alerted by a number of motorists to a spillage causing dangerous driving conditions on sections of the A92 on Tuesday morning.

The affected areas were between the Lochgelly and Cluny/Kirkcaldy junctions, as well as the Chapel slip road and roundabout.

A number of drivers reported losing control of their vehicles at the Chapel roundabout, while at least one vehicle is reported to have skidded off the road.

‘Nightmare’

Motorists also took to social media to warn of the dangerous conditions.

Ross Stirling-Young wrote: “I called the police to report.

“[I] was shocked that two cars in front and behind also lost control.”

A number of others reported skidding and difficulty controlling their vehicles on the Chapel Roundabout exit to the A92 close to the Spiral Weave pub.

Karen Wilding, wrote: “It’s a nightmare.

“Car off the road at Spiral Weave.”

Stevie Watson added: “Roundabout at spiral weave is like a skid pan, I’ve just spun round.”

Pauline Dewar added: “Spiral Weave round about and Chapel Level like black ice, you can see the fuel on the road.”

Clean-up

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed they received a number of reports of problems with driving conditions on the A92 on Tuesday morning.

Police alerted BEAR Scotland of the problem.

An incident response team were deployed to clear the spillage and make the road safe.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland, said: “At around 8.30am today, Police Scotland notified our team of a spillage of fuel on the A92 between Lochgelly and Chapel.

“Our local incident support service was deployed as well as a gritter which then spread sand on the affected road surface to make the area safe.”

