News / Fife

Football daft Daniel, 10, heads campaign for a defibrillator near his Leven primary school after heart scare

By Claire Warrender
September 16 2021, 7.20am Updated: September 16 2021, 9.58am
Defibrillator Leven
Daniel and mum Jennifer are fundraising for a defibrillator.

A 10-year-old Fife boy who suffers from heart palpitations is leading a campaign for a defibrillator near his school.

Football daft Daniel Auchterlonie, from Kennoway, is still undergoing tests for an underlying heart condition.

Daniel and mum Jennifer with one of the life-saving kits.

And as he waits for a diagnosis, the community is getting behind his family’s push to install life-saving equipment in King George V Park, beside St Agatha’s Primary School in Leven.

Money has been pouring in to a crowdfunder set up by his mum, Jennifer and this week Leven Rotary Club handed over a further £900.

But the family is still trying to raise the last £600 needed to buy the kit.

Palpitations

Jennifer said the defibrillator would be for the use of the entire community but would be close to the school in case of emergency.

“Daniel started having palpitations in his heart over a year ago,” she said.

“He’s been going to the hospital for tests which will hopefully rule out anything untoward.

Jennifer is looking for peace of mind.

“Hopefully it’s nothing serious but it would make me feel better to have a defibrillator here for the use of the whole community.

“As you can imagine, we worry every time he goes out.”

She added: “It’s one of those things that should be widely available but you hope you never need.”

‘Defibrillators save lives’

The park is used by a number of football clubs and is also surrounded by houses.

At present, the nearest defibrillators are at Leven bus station or the library.

And if the fundraising campaign is successful, first aid instructor Stephen Stewart has offered St Agatha’s pupils free lessons on how to use the equipment.

Daniel and Jennifer with Morag Dawson, Leven Rotary Club secretary Jim Houston and first aid instructor Stephen Stewart.

“Defibrillators save time and save lives,” he said.

“They’re very easy to use and they talk you through exactly what to do.

“You can’t harm anybody by using it but by giving it a go, you’re giving the patient a chance.”

Morag Dawson, president of Leven Rotary Club, said the club wanted to support the community.

“We fundraise every year and put the money back into the local community, she said.

“We had no hesitation in supporting this cause.”

