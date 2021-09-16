Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife police hunt thieves who stole Mini and Audi in Crossgates break-in

By Steven Rae
September 16 2021, 9.11am Updated: September 16 2021, 9.57am
Police Fife car theft
The stolen Mini Cooper, pictured, now has the registration N14 NBF.

Police in Fife are hunting for thieves who stole two cars during an early-morning break-in at a house in Crossgates.

A Mini Cooper and an Audi S3, which are both black, were stolen after thieves got into a property on Baxter Road.

The incident took place between 3am and 5am on Wednesday.

The Audi has since been recovered but the Mini, which has the registration N14 NBF, has not been found.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Fife Division CID, said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch.

“If you believe you may have seen either of these cars, and in particular the Mini – which remains outstanding – or if you may have private CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our inquiries then please come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0374 of September 15, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

