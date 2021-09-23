Emergency services attend three-car crash on A91 near the Bow of Fife By Katy Scott September 23 2021, 1.39pm Updated: September 23 2021, 2.12pm Police and an ambulance attended the three-car collision. Emergency services attended a three-car crash on the A91 near the Bow of Fife on Thursday morning. Police were called out to the rush hour collision at 8.50am. An ambulance also attended the scene, however it is unclear if anyone was injured. The trunk road was reopened just after 10am. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three cars on the A91 near the Bow of Fife around 8.50am on Thursday, September 23. “The road was fully reopened by 10.05am.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Cyclist seriously injured after St Andrews bus crash on A91 closing road for six hours Five people taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Freuchie Motorcyclist injured after crash with car on A917 in Fife Emergency services scrambled after two-car crash on busy Dundee road