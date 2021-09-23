Emergency services attend three-car crash on A91 near the Bow of Fife

Emergency services attended a three-car crash on the A91 near the Bow of Fife on Thursday morning.

Police were called out to the rush hour collision at 8.50am.

An ambulance also attended the scene, however it is unclear if anyone was injured.

The trunk road was reopened just after 10am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three cars on the A91 near the Bow of Fife around 8.50am on Thursday, September 23.

“The road was fully reopened by 10.05am.”