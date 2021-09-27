Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife pupils’ origami peace display to decorate Hiroshima memorial garden

By Neil Henderson
September 27 2021, 11.26am Updated: September 27 2021, 11.27am
Dalgety Bay and Donibristle Primary School pupils at the peace garden with some of the 750 origami cranes.

Pupils from two Fife schools have come together to create a poignant display symbolising peace featuring more than 750 origami cranes.

The brightly coloured paper cranes — the bird symbol of peace — were made by pupils from Both Donibristle and Dalgety Bay Primary Schools.

They were produced by P7 pupils as part of a project to mark the annual International Day of Peace.

All of the completed cranes were strung together to form an eye catching display within the Dalgety Bay Parish Church’s peace garden.

The impressive display was unveiled by the pupils, along with help from members of Dalgety Community Trust and the church, to coincide with the annual peace event.

And in addition to being displayed locally, some of the origami birds will soon be on a 5,600 mile journey to Japan.

There, the folded paper birds will join others from around the globe to be added to a special display in Hiroshima’s Peace Garden.

Pupils from both schools along with Phil Evans from Dalgety Bay Trust and Andrea Fraser, assistant Minister at Dalgety Bay Parish Church.

International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is celebrated annually on September 21 promoting the ideals of peace around the world.

The origami cranes were originally popularised by the story of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who was exposed to radiation form the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during the Second World War.

Sadako developed leukaemia and at the age of 12 after spending time in hospital, began making the paper cranes.

With a wish to get better, she was inspired by the senbazuru legend that said that a prayer would be granted to those who folded 1,000 cranes.

Sadly, Sadako passed away but her story spread around the world.

The Children’s Peace Monument was erected in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park a year after the youngster’s death and features a bronze statue of her holding a golden crane.

Every year, paper cranes made by children from around the world are used to decorate the peace memorial.

This year, the display will include those made by children from the two Dalgety Bay schools.

Phil Evans, the Dalgety Community Trust chairman, was quick to praise the efforts of the children as they were unveiled.

He said: “It’s been a fantastic effort from all the children.

“Not only have they learned how to fold the cranes much better than I can but have also learned a little about why they are made and what they symbolise.”

Dalgety Bay Parish Church’s assistant minister, Andrea Fraser, added: “It’s a wonderful gesture by the school children that fits perfectly within the surrounds of our peace garden.

“It’s also amazing to know that some of these will soon go on a journey and eventually be displayed at the memorial at Hiroshima.”

