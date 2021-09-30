Man charged in connection with attempted car theft in Fife

A man has been charged with the alleged attempted theft of a car in Fife.

The 49-year-old is due to appear in court at a later date in connection with the attempted theft in Buckhaven on Wednesday.

It comes after video footage emerged of a man inside a car while it was parked on the town’s West High Street.

Video footage of man in car

The car’s owner shot the footage after being shocked to discover a man in the car outside her home.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted car theft, which allegedly took place in the West High Street area of Buckhaven, around 9pm on Wednesday.

“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”