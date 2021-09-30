Campaigners to appeal after controversial plans to fence off Burntisland Harbour approved

Controversial plans to fence off Burntisland Harbour have been approved despite widespread public opposition.

The application for listed building consent for fencing and gates at Burntisland Harbour was given the go-ahead by councillors at a meeting of the Central and West Fife Planning Committee on Wednesday.

Campaigners say the fence will exclude the public access to large parts of the harbour, which have been enjoyed for centuries.

Forth Ports Limited, which operates Burntisland Harbour, has now been granted the right to push forward with the fencing plans first revealed by The Courier in March 2020.

Planners recommended approval

Council planners had recommended approval with case officer, Kevin Treadwell, advising councillors the fencing was ” justified as being required on health and safety grounds as well to make the site safe and secure”.

However, plans had attracted widespread opposition from many locals with the council receiving 262 public objections.

A petition set up by members of the Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT) calling for the plans to be scrapped, also attracted more than 3,000 signatures.

Widespread public opposition

Many argued access to the historic harbour area, itself a Grade-B listed structure, had been enjoyed by the public for hundreds of years, should be retained.

However, commenting on the application, Councillor John Beare said there were “permitted development rights”.

He added: “You have to balance upgrading the security and safety of a working harbour and dock port against the listed nature of the docks – the listed buildings and conservation area nearby.

“The fencing close to the conservation area is relatively minimal.”

Burntisland Councillor, Tony Langlands, put forward a motion to reject the plans however the application was approved by the committee.

BHAT members said they will appeal to Holyrood planning minister, Tom Arthur MSP following the decision.

Campaigners plan to appeal

A trust spokesman said: “Forth Ports is seeking to erect ugly, eight-foot-high security fencing right around Burntisland Harbour, bringing to an end public access which has been safely enjoyed by the community for generations.

“Hundreds of locals use the area for walking, birdwatching, seal and whale watching, art, fishing and just enjoying peace and quiet.

“A petition to Forth Ports was signed by 3,000 people, to no avail.”

Trust members claim that only one area at the harbour — East Dock North — is used for shipping-related activity.

They say the other two main areas in the port — the West Peninsula and East Dock South — should not be fenced off as a result.

A spokesperson for Forth Ports said: “As the owners of the port, we are legally responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone at the harbour.

“We have consulted widely with community representatives and local politicians to outline our plans in detail ahead of this submission.

“We have no intention to close off the whole of the Port of Burntisland.

“Our plans will still enable the people of Burntisland to walk through the port, but safely and avoiding areas of higher risk.”