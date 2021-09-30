Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Just Eat: Dunfermline delivery drivers refuse jobs after move to cut pay

By Katy Scott
September 30 2021, 3.07pm Updated: September 30 2021, 4.13pm
Just Eat drivers have been refusing jobs.

Just Eat workers in Dunfermline have been refusing to take on some jobs after claims that the firm has cut pay up up to a fifth.

Workers for the delivery giant were told of the change to their pay earlier this month.

About 40 drivers and cyclists in the Dunfermline area refused to take on orders during peak times last week in protest.

Tapan Das is one of them – he said: “Frustration among the drivers is growing day by day.

“In my last couple of shifts I’ve been offered very few jobs because Just Eat have a system which punishes drivers with low acceptance rate.

A man holding a phone with the Just Eat app.
Just Eat provides delivery services for a range of takeaways and restaurants.

“I’ve only been declining those offers because they changed the pay structure without warning.

“Many of us are now working much longer hours just to make a living.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville is now asking Just Eat bosses to reconsider the decision.

She said: “Couriers and delivery drivers have been unsung heroes throughout the pandemic, including going out every day delivering food and packages to people stuck in their homes during lockdown.

“I know that people across Dunfermline and West Fife who use Just Eat would be horrified to find out that local workers were now seeing their earnings cut by up to 20%.

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville in the Scottish Parliament chamber.
Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.

“For a company that was boasting in August about increasing their revenue to €2.6 billion over the first six months of 2021, it simply beggars belief that Just Eat feel this move is necessary.

“I would urge them to reverse this decision immediately, engage directly with their couriers are ensure that those affected by this pay cut are treated in a fair and respectful way.”

A Just Eat Spokesperson said: “At Just Eat, it’s really important to us that we continue to have healthy communication with our entire courier base.

“We are keen to maintain an open dialogue on issues that are important to couriers and are having ongoing discussions with them on this matter.”

