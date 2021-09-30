Just Eat: Dunfermline delivery drivers refuse jobs after move to cut pay

Just Eat workers in Dunfermline have been refusing to take on some jobs after claims that the firm has cut pay up up to a fifth.

Workers for the delivery giant were told of the change to their pay earlier this month.

About 40 drivers and cyclists in the Dunfermline area refused to take on orders during peak times last week in protest.

Tapan Das is one of them – he said: “Frustration among the drivers is growing day by day.

“In my last couple of shifts I’ve been offered very few jobs because Just Eat have a system which punishes drivers with low acceptance rate.

“I’ve only been declining those offers because they changed the pay structure without warning.

“Many of us are now working much longer hours just to make a living.”

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville is now asking Just Eat bosses to reconsider the decision.

She said: “Couriers and delivery drivers have been unsung heroes throughout the pandemic, including going out every day delivering food and packages to people stuck in their homes during lockdown.

“I know that people across Dunfermline and West Fife who use Just Eat would be horrified to find out that local workers were now seeing their earnings cut by up to 20%.

“For a company that was boasting in August about increasing their revenue to €2.6 billion over the first six months of 2021, it simply beggars belief that Just Eat feel this move is necessary.

“I would urge them to reverse this decision immediately, engage directly with their couriers are ensure that those affected by this pay cut are treated in a fair and respectful way.”

A Just Eat Spokesperson said: “At Just Eat, it’s really important to us that we continue to have healthy communication with our entire courier base.

“We are keen to maintain an open dialogue on issues that are important to couriers and are having ongoing discussions with them on this matter.”