Anger at ‘abhorrent’ vandals who pushed flaming bins into Fife war memorial

Vandals have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage after setting bins on fire and pushing them into a war memorial.

Two bins were stolen from nearby properties in Cowdenbeath before they were set alight and pushed into the memorial, damaging the stonework.

Police investigating the damage have now issued a public appeal in a bid to catch the culprits.

Two bins were destroyed by the fire leaving melted plastic over the foot of the memorial, which is expected to cost hundreds of pounds to repair.

A fence and nearby wooded area close to the memorial were also damaged in the same attack on September 27.

It is the latest in a spate of incidents at the memorial site in Broomfield Road.

In April police charged four youths in connection with vandalism at the same memorial.

The memorial also suffered fire damage in a similar incident back in 2018.

Many local residents say the vandalism and anti-social behaviour is common place in the area.

Calls for CCTV to be installed

Calls have been renewed for CCTV cameras to be installed to deter further damage.

One resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said she was disgusted by the latest attack.

“It’s just awful,” she said.

“Do these idiots not understand what the memorial represents?

“The problem is the area is secluded and quiet, more certainly needs to be done to stop further damage.

“Maybe installing cameras would stop such appalling damage been done in future.”

‘Abhorrent behaviour’

Cowdenbeath councillor, Darren Watt also voiced his dismay at the latest damage cause to the memorial.

“This is absolutely abhorrent behaviour,” he said.

“Those responsible clearly don’t realise the significance of the memorial and the impact their reckless actions have on the community and the neighbouring residents.

“I am working with residents, Cowdenbeath Community Council, Fife Council and local police officers to address.

“A clean up of the site has been arranged, although it’s evident professional repairs will need carried out to the memorial itself.

CAN YOU HELP? We are aware that wheelie bins are being stolen and then set on fire at the War Memorial, Cowdenbeath. This is having a negative impact on neighbouring residents and the wider community. If you see any such behaviour then please 📞101 or 999.#ItHasToStop pic.twitter.com/1DokWmV7eG — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) October 6, 2021

“I must make it clear though, this latest bout of vandalism is not a true reflection of our town, its people or indeed its young people.

“Cowdenbeath is a vibrant community with a proud history and positive future and we will not allow such incidents to bring us down.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said they had been made aware of the incident and had now issued a public appeal for information.

“Inquiries are ongoing as to the vandalism in which bins were set alight at Cowdenbeath war memorial and damage caused,” the spokesperson added.

“We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.”