Driver escapes injury after car crashes off A92 near Dunfermline

A driver has escaped injury after their car crashed off the A92 near Dunfermline on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Halbeath, on the slip road for the M90 southbound, at around 11am.

One lane was closed while recovery of the car took place.

An image from Traffic Scotland appeared to show the vehicle sitting among bushes at the side of the road, facing in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic.

Lane closed for vehicle recovery

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of one-vehicle crash on the A92 slip road on to the M90 southbound at 11am on Thursday.

“There were no reported injuries and police are no longer on the scene.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the lane closure at 12:18pm, but said that traffic was coping well.