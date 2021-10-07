Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Driver escapes injury after car crashes off A92 near Dunfermline

By Katy Scott
October 7 2021, 1.51pm Updated: October 7 2021, 1.52pm
The car crashed into the field next to the A92 slip road. Inset image: Traffic Scotland

A driver has escaped injury after their car crashed off the A92 near Dunfermline on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to Halbeath, on the slip road for the M90 southbound, at around 11am.

One lane was closed while recovery of the car took place.

An image from Traffic Scotland appeared to show the vehicle sitting among bushes at the side of the road, facing in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic.

Lane closed for vehicle recovery

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of one-vehicle crash on the A92 slip road on to the M90 southbound at 11am on Thursday.

“There were no reported injuries and police are no longer on the scene.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the lane closure at 12:18pm, but said that traffic was coping well.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier