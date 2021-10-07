Volunteers at Fife food group fear for safety after vandal attacks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Volunteers at a Fife food group say they are fearing for their safety after vandals targeted them in three separate attacks.

Police in Dunfermline are investigating after a series of vandalisms that have hit food waste organisation Shield Fife.

Windows of the vehicle were first smashed overnight between September 17 and 18.

Two further attacks on the car also happened some time between October 4 and 6, and between October 6 and 7.

The charity was set up by Fife mum Sarah Keeble during the pandemic to combat food hardship, using food that would otherwise go to waste

To date the group has distributed more than 70,000 free cooked meals to those struggling to make ends meet.

Sarah says the latest attack has forced the organisers to consider whether to disband after what she said was a sustained targeting of the group.

She said: “At first we though it may be bad luck, but to have been targeted three times in less than a month is beyond coincidence.

‘We have concerns as to whether people are safe’

“It now feels very much like a personal attack with someone with a grudge.

“We now have a genuine concern as to whether people are safe.

“It’s sickening and disheartening, especially as we don’t take a single penny from what we do.

“We have even considered who we may have upset but there really is nobody that we can think of.

“The most hurtful thing of all is that the car was donated to us by a family after a relative had passed away.

“They gave us the car to use for deliveries as a generous act of support and someone out there thinks is acceptable to repeatedly smash it up.”

Volunteers are now calling on the public to help them raise funds for CCTV security in a bid to deter further attacks.

Sarah added: “Fife College, who kindly offered space in which we can operate, can only do so much to support us in terms of security.

“We now need to have CCTV in place to stop these senseless attacks.

“In the longer term we’d like to raise enough money to buy a van, that would allow us to not have to leave vehicles here overnight.”

Police offering support to group

Inspector Neil McGurk of Police Scotland said: “Thoughtless and callous acts of vandalism have no place in our community, but especially when these repeated attacks are harming a local charity.

“We are offering support to the group and reviewing what steps we can take to find those responsible.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0640 of October 7.”