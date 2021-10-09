Firefighters extinguish flaming wheelie bin in Cowdenbeath amid spate of anti-social behaviour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters were called to a wheelie bin fire in a park in Cowdenbeath on Friday evening as the town battles a recent spate of anti-social behaviour.

Fed-up locals have reported youths egging windows in recent days after vandals caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage at a war memorial in the Fife town.

Police are appealing for information after bins were set on fire, leaving melted plastic at the foot of the memorial.

Friday evening saw further vandalism, with a bin set on fire next to a tree in local woodland.

Local councillor Darren Watt said the recent spate of anti-social behaviour in Cowdenbeath was causing anxiety locally.

He branded the behaviour “disgraceful” as he said residents were fed up with the firebug attacks and other incidents, including eggs being thrown at windows.

“I am extremely disappointed to see yet more reckless fire-raising in Cowdenbeath,” Mr Watt said.

He added: “Another stolen wheelie bin was set alight in the public park next to a tree. This could have been far worse but thankfully the fire service responded quickly following calls from local residents and extinguished the blaze.

“Local police and Fife Council are fully aware of the vandalism and acts of destruction that has occurred in this area over the last few weeks, and indeed the last few years, including at the nearby WW1 memorial.

Cowdenbeath deals with spate of anti-social behaviour

“Local residents are increasingly frustrated and rightly angry by the lack of visibility or meaningful action from the authorities.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had been called to the park shortly before 8pm on Friday evening.

Mr Watt said the recent incidents of anti-social behaviour were incredible worrying as the dark evenings draw in.

Local anxiety

“We could experience several months of this unless it’s nipped in the bud without further delay.

“Continuous anti-social behaviour can really tarnish an area’s reputation and discourage local people and community groups, as well prevent potential investment and improvements.

“Quite frankly, this needs to stop right now. We have already seen enough damage, anxiety and upset in our community,” he added.