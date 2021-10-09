Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firefighters extinguish flaming wheelie bin in Cowdenbeath amid spate of anti-social behaviour

By Alasdair Clark
October 9 2021, 9.20am Updated: October 9 2021, 9.22am
A wheelie bin was set alight next to a tree

Firefighters were called to a wheelie bin fire in a park in Cowdenbeath on Friday evening as the town battles a recent spate of anti-social behaviour.

Fed-up locals have reported youths egging windows in recent days after vandals caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage at a war memorial in the Fife town.

Police are appealing for information after bins were set on fire, leaving melted plastic at the foot of the memorial.

Friday evening saw further vandalism, with a bin set on fire next to a tree in local woodland.

Local councillor Darren Watt said the recent spate of anti-social behaviour in Cowdenbeath was causing anxiety locally.

Cowdenbeath bin fire
The fire was extinguished before the flames could spread any further

He branded the behaviour “disgraceful” as he said residents were fed up with the firebug attacks and other incidents, including eggs being thrown at windows.

“I am extremely disappointed to see yet more reckless fire-raising in Cowdenbeath,” Mr Watt said.

He added: “Another stolen wheelie bin was set alight in the public park next to a tree. This could have been far worse but thankfully the fire service responded quickly following calls from local residents and extinguished the blaze.

“Local police and Fife Council are fully aware of the vandalism and acts of destruction that has occurred in this area over the last few weeks, and indeed the last few years, including at the nearby WW1 memorial.

Cowdenbeath deals with spate of anti-social behaviour

“Local residents are increasingly frustrated and rightly angry by the lack of visibility or meaningful action from the authorities.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had been called to the park shortly before 8pm on Friday evening.

Mr Watt said the recent incidents of anti-social behaviour were incredible worrying as the dark evenings draw in.

Local anxiety

“We could experience several months of this unless it’s nipped in the bud without further delay.

“Continuous anti-social behaviour can really tarnish an area’s reputation and discourage local people and community groups, as well prevent potential investment and improvements.

“Quite frankly, this needs to stop right now. We have already seen enough damage, anxiety and upset in our community,” he added.

Anger at ‘abhorrent’ vandals who pushed flaming bins into Fife war memorial

