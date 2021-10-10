Disruption on A915 as emergency crews attend Fife collision

An error occurred. Please try again.

Diversions were in place on the A915 near Upper Largo in Fife following a road collision earlier this morning.

Police Scotland were in attendance at the incident, which was first reported by locals shortly before 10am.

A picture of the scene showed several police officers in attendance, with locals told to expect traffic disruption for over an hour.

Stagecoach diversion

It is not known if anyone was injured in the collision, or how many vehicles were involved.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called to the incident on the A915.

Stagecoach said online that services in the area are being diverted as a result.

“Due to an RTC at Upper Largo the 95 service will miss stop at Colinsburgh, Upper Largo and Lower largo and may be subject to delays until further notice.

“The service will divert from Kilconquhar via the B941 and New Gilston in both directions until further notice,” Stagecoach East Scotland said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A915 at Upper Largo around 9.10am on Sunday 10 October 21.

“Officers are at the scene directing traffic while the vehicles are cleared from the road.”