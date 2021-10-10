Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Disruption on A915 as emergency crews attend Fife collision

By Alasdair Clark
October 10 2021, 11.03am Updated: October 10 2021, 1.50pm
Police are directing traffic at the scene

Diversions were in place on the A915 near Upper Largo in Fife following a road collision earlier this morning.

Police Scotland were in attendance at the incident, which was first reported by locals shortly before 10am.

A picture of the scene showed several police officers in attendance, with locals told to expect traffic disruption for over an hour.

Stagecoach diversion

It is not known if anyone was injured in the collision, or how many vehicles were involved.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had not been called to the incident on the A915.

A915 collision
Police are currently at the scene. (Pic: Gary Voss)

Stagecoach said online that services in the area are being diverted as a result.

“Due to an RTC at Upper Largo the 95 service will miss stop at Colinsburgh, Upper Largo and Lower largo and may be subject to delays until further notice.

“The service will divert from Kilconquhar via the B941 and New Gilston in both directions until further notice,” Stagecoach East Scotland said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A915 at Upper Largo around 9.10am on Sunday 10 October 21.

“Officers are at the scene directing traffic while the vehicles are cleared from the road.”

